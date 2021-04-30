Hundreds queue outside Primark stores in Northern Ireland after shops reopen

Hundreds of people queued outside Primark stores in Northern Ireland today, as they reopened for the first time in months.

Stores were allowed open today (April 30) alongside other non-essential retailers, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

In pictures and videos shared on social media, excited shoppers can be seen queuing down the street outside their local Primark.

Hundreds of people are queuing outside Primark in Belfast this morning as retail reopens in Northern Ireland and the queue keeps getting bigger… @rtenews @morningireland pic.twitter.com/BH0xOghbDN — Laura Hogan (@LauraHoganTV) April 30, 2021

I really REALLY need socks but I don’t think I could bring myself to join a queue this long.

Primark in Derry this morning. pic.twitter.com/8w7niD3ipG — Emma Ryan (@EmmaRyan05) April 30, 2021

Current scenes at primark in Belfast 😳 pic.twitter.com/vS68yR4Kaw — Ｓｈｅｉｌａ (@lilythepink2013) April 30, 2021

People in the Republic of Ireland don’t have much longer to wait until Penneys stores reopen nationwide.

On Thursday evening, Taoiseach Michael Martin announced that non-essential retail would be allowed reopen from May 17.

You can read more about his announcement here.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.