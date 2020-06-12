Hundreds queue outside Penneys as stores open nationwide

People have been queuing since the early hours of this morning

Hundreds of people queued outside Penneys stores today, as they reopened for the first time since March.

Stores that have an on-street entrance were allowed open today (June 12), and all remaining stores are set to open on Monday, June 15.

In pictures and videos shared on social media, people can be seen queuing down the street as stores opened at 10.30am this morning.

According to RTÉ reporter Evelyn O’Rourke, people were queuing outside Penneys on Dublin’s Parnell Street since 4am.

Have been standing at the exit for #Penneys on Parnell Street to talk to customers and only one (male) customer has actually left since they opened the doors at 8.30! @TodayRadioRTE Queuing since 4am here. pic.twitter.com/XFi9ZYWggL — Evelyn O’Rourke (@evelyn_orourke) June 12, 2020

As Penneys mania sweeps the country @AislingTM from @rtenews reports from Waterford City. Some shoppers queued from 5 AM!

pic.twitter.com/5GkrAAyMpD — RTÉ (@rte) June 12, 2020

The queue for Penneys Drogheda snaking round the corner! pic.twitter.com/7PphG0s3VS — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) June 12, 2020

I need a pair of socks. Just popping down to Penneys (Primark Head Office) pic.twitter.com/7dNXoJyjRg — Cheeky Charlie (@getthelast) June 12, 2020

Penneys reopened today with new health and safety measures, including a strict social distancing protocol.

In a statement the company gave guidelines for how they will be protecting staff and employees: