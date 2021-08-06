Hugo Hammond responds to claims he went on Love Island for a ‘free holiday’

The PE teacher failed to find love on the show

Hugo Hammond has responded to claims he went on Love Island for a “free holiday”.

The 24-year-old spent almost six weeks in the villa, but failed to maintain a lasting romance with any of the girls.

In Casa Amor, Hugo grew close to new girl Amy Day and even brought her back to the main villa.

But in recent days, their romance seemed to fizzle out, and the pair went their separate ways when they were dumped from the Island this week.

During his exit interview, Hugo was told some people thought he went on the show for a “free holiday”.

The PE teacher replied: “I was trying! I tried really hard. You can’t make girls fall for you if it’s not reciprocated and vice versa.”

“I did try my best, but obviously it didn’t work out.”

When asked how he felt after leaving the villa, Hugo admitted he was “obviously gutted”.

“I’ve made some really good friends in there, I’d almost call them family now,” he said. “At the same time, I definitely feel my time had come.”

“I leave really happy that I’ve had an amazing experience, but at the same time, sad to leave everyone.”

“Ultimately people are there for love. And that was probably the one thing that was missing from my experience.”

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t find it in there. But I haven’t given up. I’ll still be on the search.”

“To spend a summer in the sunshine with a load of great people that I’ve met along the way has been fantastic.’

“The only thing that was missing was that romantic side. It was a real shame. But you can’t force love, it has to be reciprocated.”

Hugo explained: “For me, I didn’t want to compromise. I sort of knew what I was looking for. I didn’t want to settle. I had the opportunities there, it didn’t work out for one reason or another.”

Speaking about his failed romance with Amy, he said: “I think with myself and Amy we kind of got back to the main villa and it was a bit like a holiday romance; you go away and you think it’s amazing and then you come back to the real life and the cracks almost start to show a little bit.”

When asked if they’ll meet up outside the villa, he added: “I don’t think so. I think she will reciprocate that.”

“I’m sure we’ll go out in groups and whatnot, but I can’t imagine we’ll be going out for a dinner anytime soon.”