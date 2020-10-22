Hughie Maughan reveals his 19-year-old sister is battling Covid-19 in ICU

She tested positive for the virus two weeks ago

Hughie Maughan has revealed his younger sister, Mary Ann, is battling Covid-19 in intensive care.

The 19-year-old is in a critical condition in Dublin’s Mater Hospital, after contracting the coronavirus.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, the Big Brother star said: “We’ve been told the next 48 hours will be critical, we have people praying for Mary Ann as far away as America and Australia.”

“One of the nurses was crying at Mary Ann’s bedside because she said she looked so young and she so wanted her to come back to her family.”

Mary Ann tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, alongside her seven-month-old daughter Gabriella.

Hughie explained: “She wasn’t feeling well so the whole family got tested. Every one of us came back clear except Mary Ann and her baby.”

“Everything seemed fine for a week, then last week she fell ill, she was sent down to DCU to have tests.”

“The doctors found her heart was sky high but her oxygen levels were so low, they rushed her straight into the Mater Hospital where she was put in high dependency.”

The 26-year-old’s dad, Hughie Snr, said: “Mary Ann is lying on her stomach most of the time because that helps clear her lungs.”

“The weekend was a nightmare. She went downhill. Her heartbeat was up to 102 at one stage because she had a high fever and her blood pressure was all over the place.”

“It got so bad they had to put on her a bigger more powerful machine. We’ve been told the next 48 hours are critical. She’s the baby of the family. Myself and my wife are heartbroken and so want her to live.”

Hughie Snr warned people to understand the seriousness of the virus, and said: “These people have to realise this virus is a killing machine.”

“That’s why this country has to go into lockdown to save people’s lives.”