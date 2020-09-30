Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness slams rumours about the actor’s sexuality

The couple have been married for 24 years

Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness has once again slammed rumours surrounding his sexuality.

The pair have been married for 24 years, and share two adopted children – Oscar and Ava.

Speaking on the ABC show Anh’s Brush with Fame, Deborra addressed rumours about Hugh being “gay”.

Deborra scoffed: “He’s been gay so many years. I was gay, too. You know when I did ‘Shame’? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 2, 2020 at 4:57am PDT

“It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”

The 64-year-old also admitted she hates when people say she’s “lucky” to be married to the Hollywood hunk.

“People don’t realize, it’s actually rude to say that,” she said. “‘Lucky’ because he’s a stud-muffin, you know, but that’s showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman.”

