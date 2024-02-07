Hugh Jackman seen working out in Dublin gym

Hugh Jackman has been spotted working out at a Dublin gym.

The Australian actor recently spent the weekend in the Irish capital where he was snapped enjoying a pint of Guinness.

Best known for his iconic roles in Wolverine, The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, the 55-year-old found the time to squeeze in a workout while he enjoyed the city’s sights.

Hugh enjoyed a workout at FLYEfit Portobello.

He also uploaded a clip to his Instagram of him enjoying a pint of Guinness during his Dublin trip.

He captioned the post: “Back in Dublin. Part 1.”

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Hugh recently split from his wife of 27-years, Deborah-Lee Furness.

The former couple announced the news in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE in September last year.

The statement read: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

“This is the sole statement either of us will make, they added.

The couple tied the knot in 1996, a year after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

They also share two kids together Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.