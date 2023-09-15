Hugh Jackman announces shock split from wife Deborra-lee Furness after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman has split from his wife Deborra-lee after 27 years of marriage.

The couple, who share two kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, announced the news in a joint statement.

The shock statement, shared with PEOPLE, said: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

“This is the sole statement either of us will make, they added.

The couple tied the knot in 1996, a year after meeting on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

Their last public appearance together was at Wimbledon in July.

They also attended the 2023 Met Gala in May.