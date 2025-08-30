Huge crowd turns out for Kneecap at Electric Picnic

Huge crowds have turned up at Electric Picnic to watch Belfast band Kneecap perform.

The rap group have been hitting headlines as of late courtesy of their comments around Gaza.

The trio performed at the event last year but have taken up position on the main stage this time round.

Mo Chara spoke to the crowd, declaring: “We’re all here, we’re enjoying ourselves and we are f**king privileged to be able to do that in a field with some of our best friends but our brothers and sisters in Palestine are obviously under tremendous f**king pressure right now.”

“I know the Irish people have always been on the right side of history and I don’t need to lecture you people but at the end of the day until something changes I’ll take time out of every gig to talk about this on stage.”

“It’s about time politicians started doing something about it,” he added before launching into song, altering the words of the popular I Never Promised you a Rose Garden to: “I beg your pardon I never promised you a Micheál Martin.”

The crowd was peppered with Palestinian flags, as festival goers showed their support for the people of Gaza.

It all started back in April with a number of comments made during their slot at Coachella attracting much backlash, especially in America.

It led to a number of their gigs being cancelled with several UK ministers, including the prime minister himself speaking out in opposition to the group’s appearance at Glastonbury, which did go ahead.

Access to the area around the stage at Glastonbury was closed around 45 minutes before their set after thousands of fans arrived brandishing Irish and Palestinian flags.

Their set at the UK gig was controversially not live-streamed by the BBC due to a member of the band facing a terrorism charge at the time but it was later available to watch back on demand.