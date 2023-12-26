Huge Coronation Street star ‘quits the ITV soap’ after 15 years

Alex Bain has reportedly quit Coronation Street, after 15 years on the ITV soap.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old will depart the iconic series in an explosive storyline this summer.

The actor has played Simon Barlow in Corrie since he was seven years old.

A source told the outlet: “Alex is sad to be leaving Coronation Street because it really is like a family — but he realises that the time is right to move on.

“He’s very excited about the future and other opportunities.”

Back in 2018, Alex became a father at the age of 17 when his then-girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth to their daughter Lydia-Rose at 16 years old.

The couple split the following year, and the soap star moved on with dancer Mollie Lockwood.

In December 2022, Alex revealed he had popped the question to Mollie.

But months later, it was reported that the couple had split, as Alex wiped all trace of Mollie from his Instagram account.

An insider told The Sun: “They’re gutted the relationship didn’t work out, but they’re both so young it’s hard to make such a big commitment early on in their lives

“Their mates have rallied around to support them and keep them busy. Simon is focused on the soap and getting stuck into storylines and his role.”