Huge 00s pop group ‘in talks’ to make Netflix documentary about ‘troubled history’

Huge 00s pop group S Club, formally known as S Club 7 is reportedly “in talks” to make a Netflix documentary about their “troubled history.”

Collectively over the years since their formation in 1998, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with ‘ Bring It All Back’, ‘ Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘ Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘ Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘ 7’.

They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

Since then, they have rebranded as S Club, following the death of Paul Cattermole and the subsequent decision of Hannah Spearritt not to participate in the 25th anniversary tour.

Ahead of his appearance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, a member of the group, Jon Lee, has claimed to The Sun that Netflix is in talks to make a documentary about the pop group, while also airing their old TV shows.

He said: “The record company own the rights to all the TV shows and our music catalogue and they’re talking to Netflix, which will be great.”

“We’re also talking to them about doing our own documentary as well. Just for us.”

However, he stated the importance of keeping a postitive outlook: “If you pooh-pooh everything, fans are like, ‘That’s a part of my childhood gone.”

“People don’t like it when you moan. They think, ‘I would have swapped with you in a heartbeat’.”

In 2023, the band were rocked by the sudden death of bandmate Paul Cattermole.

In a statement announcing his death at the time, Paul’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

The news came just weeks after the iconic band announced their plans to reunite to celebrate their 25th anniversary.