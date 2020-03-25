Hozier announces series of livestream concerts in aid of ISPCC Childline

Hozier has announced a series of livestream concerts in aid of ISPCC Childline on social media.
He and a number of other artists are joining the ranks of musicians who are playing gigs in their homes during the global time of self-isolation.
The livestream concerts will run for seven nights from 7pm beginning this Friday.
The Irish star is bringing other artists on board for the shows.
“Myself and a few fantastic artists will be doing a series of streams for @ISPCCChildline,” he announced.
As the lock down is a particularly difficult time for children in unsafe situations, myself and a few fantastic artists will be doing a series of streams for @ISPCCChildline. Their calls have tripled in the last week. 7 nights from 7pm! I’ll see you this Friday. More info to come
