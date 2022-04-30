How to watch Katie Taylor’s historic fight against Amanda Serrano in Ireland

Katie Taylor will face off against Amanda Serrano in New York City on Saturday night.

The Bray native is putting all her lightweight world titles on the line for the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, as she takes on the Puerto Rican at Madison Square Garden.

This is the first time a female fight has headlined a card at the iconic venue, and thousands of Irish fans have descended upon the Big Apple to attend the historic event.

So how can Irish fans watch from home?

Well, the Taylor vs. Serrano fight is expected to kick off around 3am Irish time on Sunday, May 1.

The fight is being streamed exclusively on DAZN, who have the worldwide rights to show it.

You can sign up to DAZN here, and a subscription costs €7.99 a month.

Katie weighed in at 134.6 pounds on Friday, and appeared relaxed as spoke to reporters ahead of the bout.

Speaking to DAZN, the 35-year-old said: “It’s great to see so many fans here, I’m so grateful. I feel great, I’m ready to step in there, and I’m ready to hear those words, ‘And still, world champion’.

“I’m so sick of talking at this stage. This atmosphere here is so, so special – seeing both the Puerto Rican fans and the Irish fans.”

“It’s hard not to get excited when you see all the Irish fans and all those Irish flags. This is the most excited I’ve been before a fight in a long, long time.”

Katie’s promoter Eddie Hearn also said he’s confident the Irish boxer will come out on top on Saturday night.

He said: “It’s been jovial, and we respect team Serrano, but tomorrow night you’re going to see why Katie Taylor is the best female fighter of all time.”

“There’s nothing like the Irish and you’ll never beat the Irish — Katie Taylor is going to put on a beautiful performance tomorrow night, and you will hear the words, ‘and still the undisputed champion.’”

