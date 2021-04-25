How to watch all the major Oscar-nominated films

The Oscars 2021 take place tonight, celebrating some of the best movies from the past year.

The nominees for Best Picture this year are The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and Trial of the Chicago 7.

Irish film Wolfwalkers has also been nominated for Best Animated Picture Film, going up against Onward, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, and Soul.

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, we have rounded up the must-see nominated films, and where you can watch them.

Take a look:

The Father

The Father has received six Academy Award nominations.

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins star in this drama film about an elderly man who is struggling with dementia, who continuously denies his deteriorating state of mind.

The critically acclaimed film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival early last year, but its UK and Irish debut has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Father is set to air in UK and Irish cinemas in June.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah has also received six Oscars nominations.

The biographical drama tells the story of the betrayal of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, at the hands of FBI informant William O’Neal.

The film is available to rent on Sky Cinemas now.

Mank

Mank has been nominated for a whopping ten awards at this year’s Academy Awards.

The black-and-white drama sees 1930s Hollywood reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, as he races to finish ‘Citizen Kane’.

The David Fincher-directed film is available to watch on Netflix here.

Minari

Up for six Oscars, Minari is a 2020 drama about a Korean American family, who move to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream.

The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video here.

Nomadland

Nomadland has been nominated for six awards at the prestigious awards show.

Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee Frances McDormand stars as a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West, after losing everything in the Great Recession.

The movie joins Disney+ on April 30 – so you can watch it after the Oscars.

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman has been nominated for five awards at this year’s Oscars – Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Carey Mulligan) and Best Film Editing.

The Emerald Fennell-directed thriller tells the story of a wickedly smart and cunning woman named Cassie, who lives a secret double life.

An unexpected encounter gives Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past, with the film’s ending promising to shock viewers.

The movie is now available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW TV – who offer a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal has been nominated for six Academy Awards.

The film tells the story of a heavy-metal drummer – who’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

The drama is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Up for six awards on the night, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, – following protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the U.S. government.

The drama is available to stream on Netflix.

Wolfwalkers

This Irish film tells the story of a young apprentice hunter named Robyn, who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of wolves.

Wolfwalkers is available to watch on Apple TV+.