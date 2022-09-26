How Molly-Mae Hague hinted at her pregnancy in her latest vlog

Molly-Mae Hague hinted at her pregnancy in her latest vlog.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

During her latest vlog, which she posted on YouTube on Thursday, the Love Island star dropped subtle hints about her pregnancy.

In the video, Molly-Mae documented her trip to Switzerland with Tommy, her sister Zoe, and Zoe’s fiancé Danny Rae.

During the vlog, the influencer revealed she lost “five litres of blood” from nose bleeds on the trip – and nose bleeds are a common symptom of pregnancy.

The reality star, who wore baggy clothes throughout the vlog, told Tommy at one point: “I just really don’t want you to catch a cold. I’m such a mum oh my god.”

She also revealed she wouldn’t be drinking while on a night out, and later fell asleep in the club.

After Molly-Mae’s pregnancy announcement, one fan commented on the video: “The nose bleeds , the not eating the chocolate at Lindt and the clothes I just had a feeling you were pregnant and you are !!!😄congrats 😍”

Another wrote: “Love how you can now tell she’s hiding the 🤰🏼news underneath that smirk eeeeek 🤭🥰”

A third penned: “‘I’m such a mum’😭😭❤️”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”