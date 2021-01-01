How Irish stars celebrated New Year’s Eve

From being stuck in quarantine to celebrating in their pj's

Most New Years Eves we are used to seeing star-studded parties, lavish outfits and champagne-fuelled house parties, but this year was very different for Irish celebs.

From being forced to celebrate in quarantine, to dressing up from home, here’s how Irish stars rang in the New Year.

Louise Cooney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Top Irish influencer Louise Cooney still got glam this New Year’s.

The Limerick star stunned in a silver dress from ASOS and paired the look with black high heels, while most of us didn’t bother getting out of our slippers.

The fashion guru looked picture perfect as she posed at home, where she was celebrating the New Year with her family.

Holly Carpenter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter)

Holly Carpenter celebrated her New Year with her new man.

The former Miss Ireland spent the countdown in a hot tub with her other half Jamie Hunt, while sipping champagne.

The Dublin star posed in a swimsuit as she wished her followers a happy new year.

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kearney (@robkearney)

They have been documenting their Australian hotel quarantine every day, from exercising in their room to just staying sane, and they made sure to go all out for NYE.

Ringing in the New Year before any of the other stars on this list, rugby pro Rob suited up for the countdown, with a glass of white wine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessredden (@jessredden1)

His other half Jess also dressed up for the big night, although they both had to remain inside their hotel room.

Pippa O’Connor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

Pippa O’Connor did, what we think most people did on New Year’s Eve – stayed in her pyjamas.

The influencer and businesswoman shared a photo of herself with a glass of champange, as she celebrated the end of 2020 with her followers.

Sporting a festive onesie Pippa thanked her followers for their support throughout the year.

Laura Whitmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)

Laura Whitmore celebrated the new year by sharing the first photo from her wedding day.

The Bray native wed her long time love Iain Stirling in a secret Dublin ceremony in November, and only confirmed the news on New Year’s Eve.

The mum-to-be revealed Iain had popped the question exactly a year before, but wanted to keep their engagement and wedding out of the press.

Lisa Jordan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie)

Lisa Jordan got glam at home as she celebrated the end of 2020.

The Cork influencer stunned in a black velvet off the shoulder dress as she enjoyed the countdown with her husband.

The Luna by Lisa Jordan creator admitted she was done with wearing her pyjamas all week as she shared the glam photo.

Rosie Connolly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx)

Influencer turned fashion entrepreneur Rosie Connolly dressed up at home for the countdown.

The Dublin star looked very stylish in this glamorous suit from TopShop.

The mum-of-two even chopped her own hair for the big night.

Brian Dowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

Brian Dowling spent the last few hours of 2020 getting a bit of shopping in, before retail was set to close across the country.

The TV presenter shared a photo with his husband Arthur masked up in Dunne Stores, admitting he wanted to get a few bits before the shops closed.

The Big Brother star also thanked his followers for their support throughout the year.