Houseparty app offering $1 MILLION dollars to find out who started a ‘smear campaign’ against them

Users had claimed they had been 'hacked'

Houseparty has offered a massive $1 million dollar bounty for proof that there has been a smear campaign launched against them.

The popular app, which allows group video chats, had seen a surge in users due to self-isolation worldwide.

This week the app was hit by claims that users were being “hacked” after downloading the app.

Speaking to Goss.ie, a rep for the app said they believe a smear campaign has been launched against them and they are looking for proof.

“We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty.

We have spent the past few weeks feeling humbled and grateful that we can be such a large part of bringing people together during such a hard time. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

“We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign,” they added.