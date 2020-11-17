Host of Love Island stars sign up for MTV’s brand new dating show

The new series will premiere next month

Host of Love Island stars sign up for MTV’s brand new dating...

A host of Love Island stars have signed up for MTV’s brand new dating show, Celeb Ex In The City.

The new series is a spin-off version of Ex On The Beach, and was filmed in London in accordance with government safety policies and social distancing measures.

The line-up was announced today, and it includes Love Island alumni Megan Barton Hanson, Amy Hart, Michael Griffiths, and Jess Gale.

Just like Ex On The Beach, the celebrities’ former flames will make appearances throughout the series – promising plenty of drama.

The line-up also includes Calum Best, and TOWIE stars Liam Gatsby, Charlie King, and Jon Clarke.

Big Brother’s Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace will also take part, alongside ex Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, drag queen Gothy Kendoll, and Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson Dwyer.

Celeb Ex In The City premieres Tuesday, December 8, at 9pm on MTV.