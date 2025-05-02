‘Horrified’ Kim Kardashian takes extreme new measures amid Kanye West’s troubling behaviour on social media

Kim Kardashian is taking extreme new measures to protect herself and her children, amid Kanye West’s troubling behaviour on social media.

The rapper has posted a series of shocking statements online in recent weeks, including claims of an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was a child.

The 47-year-old has also repeatedly claimed he’s been blocked from seeing his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim.

During a livestream on Wednesday, Kanye launched into another shocking outburst directed at his former partner.

In the worrying footage, he raged: “F*** all these f***** n*****. I’mma go get these kids, bro.

“I’m talking to the lawyers – it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f***in’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

According to the Daily Mail, Kim has subsequently beefed up her already robust security team, and has hired guards to be with her and her children 24/7.

The 44-year-old has also warned her relatives to be careful sharing anything about her children online, and to not post about their locations or upload photos or messages that could identify where they might be.

“She’s absolutely horrified,” a source told the outlet. “Like every time things get bad with Kanye, somehow they get worse.”

The former couple, who finalised their divorce in 2022, share four children – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

While Kanye has accused Kim of not allowing him to see his children, insiders have claimed that he saw Saint, Chicago and Psalm just last week.

“He is talking about taking action and she doesn’t know what he means,” the source continued.

“What does ‘exercise my rights’ even mean? He has the right to see them when he wants to.”

“The kids have to deal with a lot of things as it is, and now their father is admitting to all of these things publicly,” the insider added.

“At some point, it just gets to be too much. And for Kim, this is too much. She doesn’t feel safe right now.”

Kanye’s outbursts have come at an increasingly difficult time for the reality star, as she’s preparing to take the stand in Paris to testify about her 2016 robbery.

Kim was tied up and thrown in a bathtub during the horrific ordeal, which saw five men disguised as police officers steal $10million worth of jewellery from her.

The trial of ten suspects, known as the “Grandpa robbers”, kicked off this week and they face lengthy prison sentences if found guilty.

In a statement, Kim’s attorney said she’s ready to face her attackers in court.

“She is preserving her testimony for the Court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further on it at this stage,” Michael Rhodes said.

“She has tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities.”