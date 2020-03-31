‘Homesick’ Harry Styles reveals he’s ‘stuck’ in the US due to flight restrictions

The singer has been self-isolating alone

Harry Styles has admitted he’s feeling homesick while self-isolating in California.

The singer was due to fly back to the UK earlier this month, but ended up getting “stuck” in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast this morning, Harry said he wished he was back home in the UK.

He explained: “You see, I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the US decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here.”

The 26-year-old was ready to kick off his 2020 world tour next month in Dublin.

But unfortunately due to COVID-19, Harry has postponed his tour until next year.

Harry shared his disappointment on air, and admitted that he’s missing his beloved mother, Anne Twist.

“I’m really sad that I have to cancel it. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it’s for the best,” he said.

Harry continued: “It’s very serious. People need to take it seriously. I know that they already are, but I kind of worry that it will get worse before it gets better”.

Despite being stuck in California, Harry has been keeping up to date with the UK, and he is proud of his country during this worrying time.

“It’s amazing to see. You really see how much people pull together in times of tragedy.”

“I just hope that it continues, because it’s really beautiful to witness,” he said.

The former One Direction star has been quarantining alone, which has allowed him to be very productive.

When asked if he had taken up any strange hobbies to fight off the boredom, Harry told Roman that he’s been making new music for his fans.

“Well, I haven’t exactly taken up any strange or new hobbies exactly. But I have been writing a lot more,” Harry revealed.

“I haven’t really had a lot of time off or to myself the past while, so I now have a chance to do all the stuff that I should have been doing anyway”.

“I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I’ve been doing a lot of that,” he added.