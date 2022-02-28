Hollywood stars show their support for Ukraine at the SAG Awards

Hollywood stars showed their support for Ukraine during the 28th SAG Awards.

Last week, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Brian Cox, Jessica Chastain and Michael Keaton were among those who expressed solidarity with the country’s citizens at Sunday night’s awards show in Los Angeles.

The cast of @succession takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series 👏 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/frW546KySF — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Brian Cox said: “The president of Ukraine was a comic, he was a wonderful comic performer and we should respect that for him.”

“The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics.”

“They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine and I think that is pretty awful and I think we should all stand together.”

“Also, for those people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, particularly the artists. I think we should really join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift, as I believe they can,” the Succession star added.

.@jes_chastain takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role 🤍 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/1aYCBzjjJL — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Michael Keaton, who won Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Dopesick, also praised President Zelensky, who he said “deserves credit tonight for fighting the fight”.

Jessica Chastain added: “My heart is with our international family all over the world right now who is fighting for their safety and their freedom. I love you all so much.”

After the show, Lady Gaga shared a selfie to Instagram, and wrote: “My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile. I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer.”

“There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon.”

The Russian invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

President Vladimir Putin threatened “consequences you have never faced in your history” for “anyone who tries to interfere with us.” His speech, intended to justify the invasion of Ukraine, seemed to come close to threatening nuclear war. https://t.co/98DJWNFYOo pic.twitter.com/AEUXpmJ2Uy — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022