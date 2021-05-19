The actress will join a host of famous faces already in Ireland

Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks set to film new movie in Wicklow

Elizabeth Banks is set to film a new movie in Ireland later this year.

The film is described as a “dark comedy”, and will be shooting on location in Co. Wicklow from August to October.

The movie is based on the true story of Kentucky’s legendary Cocaine Bear.

The bear, which has been dubbed Pablo EskoBear, died after consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine – which it found in the middle of the forest in Georgia.

The bear was later stuffed, and is now one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions.

The film, titled ‘Cocaine Bear’, is set for release in 2022.

Ireland has attracted a host of famous faces in recent weeks.

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently filming the sequel to Enchanted in Enniskerry, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is shooting a new series at Luttrellstown Castle.