Hollywood star Chloë Grace Moretz marries partner Kate Harrison in secret ceremony

Chloë Grace Moretz and her partner Kate Harrison are officially married!

Vogue magazine has confirmed the actress, 28, and model, 34, tied the knot over Labor Day weekend.

“A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” Chloe told the outlet ahead of her wedding.

“So there’s fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.”

The couple both wore wedding dresses and after-party looks designed by Louis Vuitton.

Chloe opted for a light blue wedding dress and veil for their big day, which was which she paired with matching long gloves.

“It just feels like me,” Chloe said. “I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

“We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows,” she added of their wedding.

“I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”

The newly married couple were first romantically linked in 2018 when they were spotted kissing at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

In April 2024, the pair sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted wearing rings during a trip to Disneyland in California.

Before she struck up a romance with Kate, Chloe was famously in a longterm relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, but the pair split in 2018.

Her other famous exes include Dylan O’Brien, Alex Roe, Cameron Fuller and Brazilian football player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior.