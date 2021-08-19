Hollywood star Bill Murray poses for snaps with Irish fans as he films new series in Ireland

Hollywood star Bill Murray poses for snaps with Irish fans as he...

Hollywood star Bill Murray has been posing for snaps with Irish fans this week, as he films a new series across Ireland.

The famous actor has teamed up with author Tom Coyne to film a new season of golf series The Links Life – which will highlight some of Ireland’s top golf courses.

So far the 70-year-old has visited Druids Glen Golf Resort in Co. Wicklow, and Belmullet Golf Club in Co. Mayo.

Delighted to welcome Bill Murray and his family @WMurrayGolf along with famed golf writer @coynewriter to @druidsglen today. Thank you so much to @TomKGolf of @EIGTravel for making it happen. A very special day for all ⛳️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/CLxHPVQS8k — Marcus Doyle (@MarcusDoyle2) August 17, 2021

Director of Golf at Druids Glen, Marcus Doyle, shared a photo with Bill on Twitter – and admitted it was a special day for all involved.

He wrote: “Delighted to welcome Bill Murray and his family @WMurrayGolf along with famed golf writer @coynewriter to @druidsglen today.”

“Thank you so much to @TomKGolf of @EIGTravel for making it happen. A very special day for all.”

Tom Coyne also posted a photo of Bill with a staff member at Druids Glen, who had a tattoo of the comedy legend on his arm.