Hollywood star Bill Murray poses for snaps with Irish fans as he films new series in Ireland

What a legend!

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-

Hollywood star Bill Murray has been posing for snaps with Irish fans this week, as he films a new series across Ireland.

The famous actor has teamed up with author Tom Coyne to film a new season of golf series The Links Life – which will highlight some of Ireland’s top golf courses.

So far the 70-year-old has visited Druids Glen Golf Resort in Co. Wicklow, and Belmullet Golf Club in Co. Mayo.

Director of Golf at Druids Glen, Marcus Doyle, shared a photo with Bill on Twitter – and admitted it was a special day for all involved.

He wrote: “Delighted to welcome Bill Murray and his family @WMurrayGolf along with famed golf writer @coynewriter to @druidsglen today.”

“Thank you so much to @TomKGolf of @EIGTravel for making it happen. A very special day for all.”

Tom Coyne also posted a photo of Bill with a staff member at Druids Glen, who had a tattoo of the comedy legend on his arm.

Kendra Becker | Editor

