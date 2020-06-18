Hollywood actress Michelle Williams welcomes second child

The 39-year-old has welcomed a baby with her husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams has welcomed a baby with her husband Thomas Kail.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on Wednesday, after the actress announced her pregnancy back in December.

This is Michelle’s first child with Thomas, who she secretly married in March this year.

The 39-year-old is also mum to 14-year-old Matilda, who she had with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle dated Heath from 2004 until they split in 2007, just months before the actor was tragically found dead from a drug overdose.

She was also briefly married to musician Phil Elverum, until she filed for divorce in April 2019.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.