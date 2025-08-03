Hollywood actress Florence Pugh ‘engaged’ to Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole after a year of dating

Hollywood actress Florence Pugh is rumoured to be “engaged” to Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole after a year of dating.

The 29-year-old Peaky Blinders star and the Oscar-nominated actress were first connected romantically in September of last year, but they have not made their relationship public.

After being spotted sneaking out of the after-party for the London premiere of Netflix’s popular show The Perfect Couple last September, the long-time pals were first rumoured to be secretly dating.

According to a source, the couple has been getting to know one another outside of the spotlight and intends to tie the knot.

They told The Sun: “Finn and Florence have been in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight.”

“They are both putting everything into their careers but have found something special between them.”

During her October cover shoot for Vogue, the actress confirmed that she was in a relationship and that she was treating their romance in a different way than she had in the past.

She confirmed: “I am [in a relationship]. OK, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it’s falling in love.”

She added: “We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster.”

“I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that,” Florence stated.

“Falling is the most amazing feeling but unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last.”

Most famously, Finn costarred with his brother Joe in the BBC series Peaky Blinders, where he played Michael Grey.

Before Finn, Florence dated 49-year-old Zach Braff, a former Scrubs actor, from 2019 until their breakup in 2022.