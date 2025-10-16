Hollywood actress Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed as family issue emotional statement

Hollywood actress Diane Keaton’s cause of death has been revealed by her family, as they issued an emotional statement.

The beloved actress died on Saturday, October 11, at the age of 79.

The Oscar-winning actress passed away from pneumonia, according to her family, who also thanked everyone for their support in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” read the statement.

The actress’s family went on to share the causes she was passionate about: “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”

The statement comes shortly after songwriter Carole Bayer Sager recalled that her final meeting with Diane took place just a few weeks before her death.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed: “I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin. She had lost so much weight.”

Carole – who co-wrote Diane’s only solo single, ‘First Christmas’ – shared that she was not able to visit Diane regularly this year, as the actress had to move to Palm Springs to escape January’s wildfires in California.

“She had to go to Palm Springs because her house had been damaged inside, and they had to clean everything. She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she’d lost,” Carole confessed.

The Grammy winner went on to describe her late friend as “a magic light for everyone.”

Carole continued: “I just loved her. She was so special, she just lit up a room with her energy. She was happy and upbeat, and taking photographs of everything she saw. She was completely creative; she never stopped creating.”

The music star also stated that she admired Diane’s sense of fashion.

“She went to the movies always dressed like she was about to shoot another scene for Annie Hall. She’d wear her hats and her jackets and her baggy pants, and her belts. She was a fashion icon of her own making,” she praised.

In a statement to People on October 11, a rep for the actress’s family penned: “There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness.”