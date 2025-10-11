Hollywood actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79.

The Hollywood actress’ death was revealed to PEOPLE by a family spokesperson on Saturday.

The Keaton family confirmed that she died in California, but no further details have been shared.

Diane is best known for her roles in blockbuster movies like The First Wives Club, Father of the Bride, and The Godfather.

The actress, who never married, is survived by her two children Dexter and Duke Keaton, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001, respectively.

Diane’s film breakthrough came as Kay Adams in The Godfather (1972), which showcased her dramatic talent and opened the door to one of the most successful collaborations in film history with Woody Allen.

Keaton’s performance in Annie Hall (1977) earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress and made her both a fashion icon and a symbol of modern, quirky womanhood.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, she balanced drama and comedy with standout roles in Reds, Baby Boom, and Father of the Bride.

She also explored directing and photography, proving herself a multifaceted artist.

In the 2000s, she experienced a career resurgence with roles in films like Something’s Gotta Give (2003) opposite Jack Nicholson, earning another Oscar nomination, and The Family Stone (2005).

Her later work included Morning Glory (2010), Book Club (2018), and Mack & Rita”(2022).

Beyond film, she was also an accomplished author and preservationist.