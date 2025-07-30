Hollywood actor Taron Egerton responds to speculation he is in the running for James Bond

Hollywood actor Taron Egerton has responded to speculation that he is in the running for James Bond.

Following Amazon’s acquisition of the franchise, months of speculation have thrown a lot of A-list names into the ring on who will portray 007 next.

As early as 2019, Rocketman star Taron, 35, was reportedly in the running to play Bond with Sir Roger Moore’s son Geoffrey, even supporting him for the part.

However, since then, Taron has dashed fans’ hopes as he insisted he is “too messy,” to play the part.

Speaking to Collider, he said: “I don’t think I’m a good choice for it, I think I’m too messy for that.”

“I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure, but I think I wouldn’t be good at it.”

“I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it, I think it would be wasted on me, probably,” he continued.

In addition, Taron admitted that assuming the Bond persona is a significant task and insisted that no one has contacted him about the role.

The comments come after it was reported Hollywood star Henry Cavill had been revealed as fans’ most popular choice for the new Bond role, but odds say otherwise.

As rumours continue circulating about who will replace Daniel Craig, the Superman actor has received the most public support.

However, he is only ranked with odds of 10/1 with the bookies, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson standing as a firm favourite, with odds of 11/8. Cal Gildart of Ladbrokes told The Sun: “It feels like being so suited to playing James Bond that he couldn’t possibly get the role is the only thing keeping Henry Cavill from being hired.” “But punters aren’t letting that stop them from backing the former Man of Steel to become the man with a licence to kill.” The report comes just weeks after Variety had reported that Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson are the three frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig. Inside sources reportedly told the publication that the studio and producers are interested in casting a British actor under the age of 30; however, Jacob, who is Australian, is still in the running despite this. The frontrunners may come as a surprise to some fans, as it was long-rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would take over the role. Just two months ago, the actor dropped a huge hint after signing a deal with the film’s watch provider, Omega. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMEGA (@omega) Announcing the news, the brand wrote: “OMEGA welcomes Aaron Taylor-Johnson to our watchmaking home in Bienne. The actor and Golden Globe winner stepped into our watchmaking home for an exclusive tour, meeting the watchmakers behind our timepieces.” There were even rumours that Aaron was Barbara Broccoli’s, who co-owns Eon Productions, the production company responsible for the James Bond series of films, favourite candidate to succeed Craig before Amazon bought the Bond series. However, his odds dropped slightly after the actor played it cool when asked about the possibility of him starring in the next movie. When asked by Esquire about the speculation, the actor responded: “It’s not really for me to say anything.” Last month, Denis Villeneuve was announced as the director for the next James Bond film. The four-time Academy Award nominee is best known for directing the Dune franchise, as well as blockbuster hits like Arrival, Prisoners, Sicario, and Blade Runner 2049. In a statement, the filmmaker admitted he’s a “die-hard” James Bond fan. “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery,” he said. “I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. “This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour.”