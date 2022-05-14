Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx spotted shopping in Dublin

Jamie Foxx is in Dublin!

The 54-year-old was spotted leaving Brown Thomas on Grafton Street on Friday evening with designer shopping bags.

The Academy Award winning actor stopped for photographs with fans who had gathered outside the store, before being whisked away in a Range Rover.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jamie was in the capital to host a TV game show series called Beat Shazam, in which contestants can win up to $1 million in prizes.

Jamie hosts the show with his daughter Connie and the contestants are all American, while the audience is made up of Irish people.

Filming had to be halted late last year due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Fonthill studios in west Dublin.