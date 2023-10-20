Hollywood actor confirmed as guest for The Late Late Show

Jean-Claude Van Damme has been confirmed as a guest for tonight’s Late Late Show.

The martial arts expert is best known for his roles in films such as Kickboxer, Double Impact, Timecop and Street Fighter.

The Belgium native, 63, is currently in Ireland launching his own Irish whiskey brand Old Oak.

The Late Late Show’s official Instagram account teased Jean-Claude’s appearance on the show on Thursday night.

Host Patrick Kielty is seen attempting his own version of martial arts.

The account wrote: “Guess the guest…. Or just watch til the end 👀 #TheMusclesFromDown,” hinting at Jean-Claude’s nickname ‘The Muscles from Brussels’.

This is the first guest that has been confirmed prior to the show’s airing so far this season.

It comes after Late Late Show viewers have been left disappointed with some lacklustre line-ups.

Earlier this month, Jane Murphy, who had been working on the revamped series over the past five months, departed the show amid reports of “tensions” behind the scenes over the selection of guests.

The Sunday Independent later reported that Patrick “begged” the executive producer to stay with the show, and that some team members are feeling “demoralised” after her sudden departure.