Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter announces the birth of baby son – and reveals his unusual name

Jorgie Porter has welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The Hollyoaks star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, by sharing a photo of herself and Ollie leaving the hospital with their son.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to the family…. Our baby boy .. Forest.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jorgie porter (@themissyporter)


The proud parents, who got engaged in December 2021, announced they were expecting a baby in June.

The news came after Jorgie bravely revealed she lost quadruplets at 14 weeks pregnant in August 2021.

The actress suffered another miscarriage at six weeks pregnant in February, on the same  day as their engagement party.

