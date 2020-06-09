Hollyoaks bosses respond to Rachel Adedeji’s racism allegations

The actress recently slammed the soap's response to the Black Lives Matter movement

Hollyoaks bosses have responded to Rachel Adedeji’s claims that she’s been subject to racial abuse behind the scenes.

Last week, the 28-year-old criticised the British soap’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement, and branded their statement as “performative and disingenuous”.

In response to Rachel’s post, bosses said in a statement: “Hollyoaks has been deeply shocked and saddened by issues that have been brought to our attention over the weekend.”

“Lime Pictures strives to have zero tolerance of racism or any form of discrimination across all of its shows but it is clear we have further work to do.”

“We must stamp out implicit bias which means calling out racism wherever and whenever we see it. We will continue to add to our action plan as we continue and broaden our dialogue with cast and staff.”

“We are reaching out to all of our cast and staff that have raised matters to make sure that we address individual issues and concerns,” they continued.

“We have asked all cast, staff and freelancers to share with us any further issues of concern or instances of unacceptable behaviour that they have not previously raised.”

“We are working with unconscious bias trainers to augment Lime’s all staff training to help address concerns raised by cast and staff. All BAME staff, freelancers and cast will be offered to mentor from Lime’s senior management.”

Hollyoaks bosses released a statement after Rachel, who has appeared on the show since 2016, claimed racial slurs were used towards her and other black members of staff in a shocking statement on Twitter.