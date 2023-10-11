Holly Willoughby’s This Morning co-stars break their silence on her shock departure from the show

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning co-stars have broken their silence on her shock departure from the show.

Until recently, the mum-of-three co-hosted the ITV morning show alongside Phillip Schofield for 14 years.

On Tuesday, the TV personality announced she was stepping away from the hosting gig, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

In a statement, shared via Instagram, Holly wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.'”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

Commenting on Holly’s Instagram post, Alison Hammond wrote: “This is a very sad day ! Love you 🥰.”

Dermot O’Leary said: “Nothing but love and respect for you and yours. X.”

Rochelle Humes penned: “This is a sad day 😢❤️ We love you x.”

Craig Doyle wrote: “We are so supportive of you and we love you to bits, we just wish it didn’t end this way. Its a sad day for everyone,” while Carol Vorderman commented: “Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly x from my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care.”

Elsewhere, Vanessa Feltz wrote: “We will miss you so very much my darling.”