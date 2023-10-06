Holly Willoughby ‘under police protection’ after alleged kidnapping plot

Holly Willoughby has reportedly been placed under police protection, after an alleged plot to kidnap her was uncovered.

According to The UK Sun, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening, October 4, by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the This Morning presenter.

The suspect, who is unknown to Holly, was in police custody on Thursday night, while a marked police car remains outside his flat.

Officers are said to have seized a mobile phone and electronic devices from the ground-floor flat, which he lives in alone.

A neighbour in Harlow, Essex, told the publication: “I saw him being led out of his flat in handcuffs last night at about nine o’clock.”

A second said: “The police car has been there all day. Earlier on there was a forensics van.”

The publication has reported that a round-the-clock policeman has been posted outside the mum-of-three’s London home while the incident is being investigated.

A source said: “Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to ­kidnap Holly.”

“There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

An Essex police spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.”

“The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

According to the publication, police alerted This Morning bosses to the alleged kidnapping plot on Thursday morning, October 5.

Holly is said to have been informed shortly before she was due on air, leaving her “distraught”.

Alison Hammond filled in for the TV personality at the eleventh hour alongside Josie Gibson.