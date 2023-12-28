Holly Willoughby ‘to return to host ITV’s Dancing On Ice’ alongside Stephen Mulhern

A new report has revealed that Holly Willoughby is “set to return” to host ITV’s Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly began hosting the show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

It was recently revealed that Stephen Mulhern will replace Philip on the show, however up until now ITV bosses were unsure of Holly’s return after her sudden departure from This Morning.

The MailOnline has reported that the 42-year-old presenter signed a deal over Christmas to return to the show.

An ITV insider told the outlet: “Holly is a star and everyone was so very much hoping that she would decide to come back.”

“After many discussions and a lot of thought, she thought that getting some normality into her life would be a good thing.”

The source continued: “There are obvious worries about going on live television, her main priority is her family, ITV have been hugely understanding and have not put any pressure on her at all.”

“They wanted to give her all of the time she needed but it has been a rough decision for her.”

“Time was ticking but the bosses were trying to remain calm.”

This comes after a friend of the host informed The Sun that Holly would be spending Christmas with her family and would make a decision in the new year.

The insider said: “Holly is spending Christmas with those closest to her.”

“She is not rushing to make a decision and is putting it to the side for now to enjoy the festive period with her children.”

With pal Stephen Mulhern signed on, execs were hoping this would sway Holly’s decision.

An insider previously told the outlet: “Stephen has been the frontrunner to take Phillip’s spot for months but ITV is thrilled to now have him signed and sealed and ready to roll.”

“It means that, whatever happens, they have at least one host for the skate show.”

“Stephen is hugely loved by viewers, is a consummate professional and as an added bonus has worked with Holly for decades – they both started out in telly together.”

“Knowing Stephen will be there beside her could be the comfort blanket Holly needs to say yes.”

The source continued: “Holly’s situation remains up in the air and producers are now counting down to the start in days rather than weeks.”

“They’re looking at every avenue to try and get it across the line, but do also have a ‘Plan B’ list of several figures who could fill her spot.”

Dancing On Ice is set to kick off on January 14.