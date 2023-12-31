Holly Willoughby ‘to address TV absence’ on Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby is reportedly set to address her three-month television absence on the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old presenter has been absent from television screens since her sudden departure from This Morning, after an alleged kidnap and murder plot was made against the star.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Holly will return to host the ITV show alongside, Stephen Mulhern, who will replace Philip Schofield.

With the new series kicking off on Sunday, January 14, a TV insider has told The Sun: “Holly is really looking forward to putting 2023 behind her and focusing on a fresh, positive start to a new year.”

“She is considering a very brief comment at the top of the opening show, along the lines of, ‘It’s good to be back,’ or ‘Thanks for your support’, drawing a firm line under her hiatus and marking the beginning of a new optimistic term.”

They continued: “She absolutely loves Dancing On Ice and all the joy, glitz and sparkle it brings to viewers, especially in gloomy January, and she is always grateful to be a part of the production.”

“She loves the team and has a great rapport with her friend Stephen Mulhern, as well as all the judges on the show.”

“They always have fun and that’s what she is really excited about.”

“Holly’s glad to be putting her energy into entertainment again after some time away.”

“She’s a total professional and as always will be putting her heart and soul into the show,” the source concluded.

According to The Sun, bosses have offered Holly heightened security on set, after she was left terrified by an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her in October.

The publication has also claimed that Holly has signed a one-year “rolling contract”, with an option to step back next year in case she wants a longer break.

A TV source said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted Holly has decided to return — she’s such an integral and popular part of Dancing On Ice.

“Holly feels happy and energised and new co-host Stephen is thrilled she’s on board. He’s sent a supportive message already.”

“Stephen signing up to the show was really what swayed it, and it’s obvious that Holly is already feeling more relaxed about being back on screens as she will be stood by a close friend.”

Holly has kept a low profile since her departure from the popular morning broadcast, and was only recently spotted for the first time in public earlier this month.

The host has been holed up at the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.