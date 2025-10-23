Holly Willoughby tipped to replace Tess Daly as host of Strictly Come Dancing alongside THIS presenter

Holly Willoughby and Roman Kemp have been tipped to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following the shock announcement that Tess and Claudia will both depart Strictly after more than a decade at the helm, Holly and Roman have emerged as early favourites to take over presenting duties.

According to Casino Beats, Holly is priced at 2/1, while radio and TV host Roman is closely behind at 3/1.

Joining the market are It Takes Two presenters Fleur East (5/1) and Janette Manrara (6/1), whose familiarity with the show and strong fan following make them notable contenders.

Alex Scott, known for Football Focus and The One Show, is also in contention at 4/1.

Elsewhere, Stacey Solomon (7/1), Maya Jama (8/1), Emma Willis (10/1), and AJ Odudu (12/1) are considered outside options.

Ollie Ring, spokesperson for Casino Beats, said: “The departure of both Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly marks the end of an era for Strictly Come Dancing, and naturally speculation has gone into overdrive about who could take the reins next.

“Holly Willoughby (2/1) and Roman Kemp (3/1) are early market leaders, but familiar faces like Fleur East (5/1) and Janette Manrara (6/1) have strong ties to the show, while Alex Scott (4/1) remains a credible option.

“Ultimately, the BBC’s next choice could shape the next decade of Strictly.”