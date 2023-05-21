Holly Willoughby ‘taking a break from This Morning’ – after Phillip Schofield’s shock departure

Holly Willoughby will NOT appear on next week’s This Morning.

On Saturday, her co-host Phillip Schofield announced his shock departure from the popular ITV show, amid rumours of a “feud” between him and Holly.

He wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” the 61-year-old added.

It has since been confirmed that Holly will be taking a break from the show next week, as she spends some time with her children during their half-term from school.

She will return to the show on June 5, but it is not yet known who her new presenting partner will be.

Holly’s break from the show was scheduled before Phillip announced his exit from This Morning, after 21 years of hosting.

Reacting to the news of Phillip’s departure, Holly wrote in a statement on Saturday: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him,” she added.

Last week, The UK Sun reported last week that Holly, 42, and Phillip, 61, are “not as close as they once were”.

The popular presenting duo, who co-hosted This Morning since 2009, are longstanding friends, and have even holidayed with each other’s families.

A source told The UK Sun that although their “feud” has only come to light in recent days, it has been brewing for “three years” – starting when Holly chose to leave Phillip’s agency YMU Group, of which he is a shareholder.

“Holly quietly started to distance herself from Phil back in 2020,” a source told the publication. “She created her own female-led agency for a reason — and that was to champion women.”

“The legal issues [with YMU] rumbled on for 18 months but Holly fought for what was right. Ultimately, Phil chose to stay and Holly chose to leave, it wasn’t easy at the time.”

A source also claimed that Holly’s brief presenting gig on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here back in 2018, when Ant McPartlin took a break, caused a strain on her relationship with Phillip,

“It was widely known in the industry that Phil was annoyed Holly was offered the jungle,” they said. “It was a massive break for her and she more than proved her mettle. Phil was naturally jealous it wasn’t him.”

“Holly’s star has started to shine brighter. She has become a TV personality people want to work with.”

“The BBC have been pursuing her for a number of roles and she was down to the final two for their reboot of Survivor but was unable to make the dates work,” the source continued.

“Professionally, Holly is proving to be a huge success in her own right and it is clear to some Phil is being left behind.”

“When they first started working together in 2009, Phil was the bigger star and he led the way. Now the tables have turned. Holly is the bigger star in the duo and that must be difficult for Phil to have to accept.”

It’s been an eventful few months for Phillip and Holly, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phillip was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks during his brother’s sex abuse trial, and Holly was struck down by the shingles.

The source continued: “The court case has been difficult and while Phil has done nothing wrong, it has impacted both of them and been a real strain.”

“Although their partnership had been weakening, this was a real catalyst for change.”

“Holly has been advised to focus on her own career and keep moving forwards. Her husband Dan Baldwin is a TV executive and he is incredibly supportive of her solo moves.”

“As a show [This Morning], they cannot continue for long without a resolution.”

“Many believe it is time for Phil to step back and allow Holly to take the reins but he won’t go without a fight.”

“If a week apart can help heal the rift, then great. But ultimately, a sticking plaster won’t fix this.”