Holly Willoughby takes break from This Morning to work on secret project

Holly Willoughby has announced she’s taking a break from This Morning to work on a secret project.

The popular presenter revealed Rochelle Humes will be filling in for her this week alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Holly posed with a cup of tea, a pen and a notebook, while her son Chester lay on her back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

The 40-year-old wrote: “Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester ☀️☕️🐒…”

“Working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all…. thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x”

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “can’t wait to see to see what you are planning👀📖🥰 something definitely exciting..🤪”, while another asked: “Any hints on what it is 👀”.

