Holly Willoughby suffers wardrobe malfunction live on This Morning

The TV presenter handled it like a pro!

Holly Willoughby suffered a wardrobe malfunction live on This Morning today.

While hosting the popular programme, the TV presenter realised that she had left the tag on her skirt.

Her co-host Phillip Schofield was complaining about the itchy label on his shirt, when Holly said: “Listen I can raise your label situation, because I’ve discovered I still have the tag in mine!”

Holly then ripped the tag off, and placed it in a bin behind the couch.

As always, the 39-year-old looked stunning on This Morning today.

The presenter wowed viewers in a black sequin skirt from Hobbs London, which you can get here for €180.

Holly paired the skirt with a black mohair-blend jumper by Victoria Beckham, which retails at €340.