Holly Willoughby spotted for the first time since quitting This Morning after kidnap scare

Holly Willoughby has been spotted out in public for the first time since quitting This Morning.

The TV presenter dramatically quit the ITV programme in October, after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

In photos published by MailOnline today, the 42-year-old was papped out for lunch in London, after weeks of being too scared to leave her home.

The mother-of-three dined with her mum Linda, husband Dan Baldwin and a group of friends.

Meanwhile, a friend told the outlet: “For some time Holly hasn’t wanted to go to a restaurant or anywhere other people will see her, she has stuck to private places but little by little she is starting to get her life back.

“It is heartening to see her get back to some kind of normality. She wanted to celebrate by doing something normal with her family and friends and now is looking forward to hunkering down for Christmas with her nearest and dearest.”

It’s understood the group hired a private room for the lunch, and Holly left the restaurant in a car waiting outside.

Since the alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was revealed, Holly has been holed up at the home she shares with Dan and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

The threat has left her so terrified that she is still considering whether she will host Dancing On Ice when it returns in the new year.

She has also paused multiple brand deals – including campaigns with Marks & Spencer and L’Oreal.

In November, Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police in October, who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”.

The publication also reported that the charge sheet said that Mr. Plumb encouraged the hitman to travel from the US to the UK.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of June 24th, 2024, and remanded Mr Plumb in custody. The trial is expected to last two weeks.