Home Top Story Holly Willoughby sparks concern after missing This Morning for second day in...

Holly Willoughby sparks concern after missing This Morning for second day in a row

The presenter was mysteriously absent from the show on Wednesday and Thursday

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Holly Willoughby has sparked concern after missing This Morning for a second day in a row.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, the host was replaced by fellow TV presenter Davina McCall.

The reason behind Holly’s absence is unknown, but her co-host Phillip Schofield said on the show: “Holly’s having a day off, she’s back on Monday.”

Fans have since taken to Twitter to question why Holly is taking time off.

One Twitter user wrote: “You know you’ve been out of work too long when you’ve notice it’s the second day without @hollywills on This Morning and you’re scouring the internet for answers as to why! WHERE ARE YOU HOLLY?!?!”

Another wrote: “Where the hell is Holly!!! There’s something going on here #ThisMorning.

A third person tweeted: “I hope Holly is ok. Something is defiantly going on. It’s usual for them not to be straight up honest with where she is #thismorning.” [sic]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR