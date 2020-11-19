Holly Willoughby sparks concern after missing This Morning for second day in a row

The presenter was mysteriously absent from the show on Wednesday and Thursday

Holly Willoughby sparks concern after missing This Morning for second day in...

Holly Willoughby has sparked concern after missing This Morning for a second day in a row.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, the host was replaced by fellow TV presenter Davina McCall.

The reason behind Holly’s absence is unknown, but her co-host Phillip Schofield said on the show: “Holly’s having a day off, she’s back on Monday.”

Fans have since taken to Twitter to question why Holly is taking time off.

You know you’ve been out of work too long when you’ve notice it’s the second day without @hollywills on This Morning and you’re scouring the internet for answers as to why! WHERE ARE YOU HOLLY?!?! — Molly Mason (@whatmollyknew) November 19, 2020

One Twitter user wrote: “You know you’ve been out of work too long when you’ve notice it’s the second day without @hollywills on This Morning and you’re scouring the internet for answers as to why! WHERE ARE YOU HOLLY?!?!”

Another wrote: “Where the hell is Holly!!! There’s something going on here #ThisMorning.

A third person tweeted: “I hope Holly is ok. Something is defiantly going on. It’s usual for them not to be straight up honest with where she is #thismorning.” [sic]

I hope Holly is ok.

Something is defiantly going on. It’s usual for them not to be straight up honest with where she is #thismorning — Vicki ⭐️ (@xViCkIx_) November 19, 2020

Why are they being cagey about why Holly isn’t there? They are 🤔🤔usually very open and transparent !!! #thismorning — Lisa Dominic (@LisaDominic) November 19, 2020

Definitely something weird going on with Holly #ThisMorning — Lisa (@SkatinLis) November 19, 2020