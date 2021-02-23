Holly Willoughby shares new details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview

The interview is set to air on March 7

Holly Willoughby has shared new details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 90-minute primetime special will air on Sunday, March 7, on CBS.

Speaking on This Morning, Holly revealed Oprah’s team contacted ITV looking for footage from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’s interview with Meghan’s half-sister Samantha.

She said: “Funnily enough Oprah Winfrey’s team contacted This Morning requesting footage from our interview with Samantha Markle in preparation for the interview with the Duchess of Sussex.”

“So we don’t know whether or not they used that in the interview, but what we do know is nothing was off-limits in this interview,” Holly added.

The controversial interview with Samantha aired in January last year, following the news that Meghan and Harry were stepping down as senior working members of the Royal family.

Samantha, 56, spoke about Meghan’s relationship with her estranged father Thomas in the interview.

In a statement about Oprah’s upcoming interview, CBS said: “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Meghan and Harry’s interview comes after they announced they are expecting their second child together.