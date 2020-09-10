Her former management company is reportedly demanding a percentage of her future earnings

Holly Willoughby ‘set for legal battle’ with her old talent agency

Holly Willoughby is reportedly preparing for a legal battle against her old talent agency, YMU.

Last month, The Sun on Sunday reported that Holly was quitting YMU after 13 years to start her own agency called Roxy.

However, the TV presenter is said to be furious, as YMU are allegedly trying to claim a percentage of her future earnings.

A source said: “Holly is a strong, savvy, very successful woman working in a tough industry — she won’t be taken for a fool.”

“It’s a real shame how things have turned out, as she was incredibly loyal to YMU for many years, but now they are demanding commission on future earnings. It is madness.”

“She never actually signed a binding contract with them — and they have not signed up to the professional body called PMA which represents actors and agencies — so she does not understand why she should pay them for jobs she secured.”

“Holly set Roxy up with an all-female team. She is all about empowerment, and even if this goes legal she will not roll over on the matter,” the insider told The Sun.

YMU represent a number of famous faces – including Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofied, as well as Ant and Dec, Graham Norton and Claudia Winkleman.

Goss.ie have contacted a representative of Holly and YMU for comment.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.