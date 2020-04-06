'I don't remember getting in from my own front room'

Holly Willoughby reveals she got the WORST hangover while in isolation

Holly Willoughby revealed that she has endured her “worst hangover of 2020” whilst in isolation.

The blonde bombshell made the confession after a video call with her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon for his YouTube show.

Holly admitted to Keith and gave him details of her nightly drinking sessions.

“I haven’t stopped, I literally clock watch like is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?” she admitted.

“The trouble is you’ve got you own bottle of wine and you’re sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine] it’s not like you’ve got to go to the bar.”

“I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020,” she hilariously added.

The This Morning presenter proceeded to explain that she doesn’t remember a huge amount about that evening.

“I didn’t remember getting in from my own front room,” she commented.

The video call came after Holly paid tribute to her husband of 12 years, Dan Baldwin, through a candid video message on the This Morning set.

The television personality thanked Dan for taking care of their three children as she continues to work during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: