Holly Willoughby QUITS popular ITV show

Show bosses are said to be devastated

Holly Willougby has quit popular ITV show Celebrity Juice.

The TV presenter has been apart of the panel series for 12 years, and show bosses are said to be devastated.

Holly, 39, joined the show in 2008, just a year before she joined This Morning, which she still co-hosts alongside Phillip Schofield.

The mum-of-three’s resignation comes shortly after her husband Dan Baldwin stopped producing the series.

“She absolutely loves being on the show, she has loved it but she felt it was time now,” an insider told the UK Mail on Sunday.

“she is, after all, one of the busiest women in showbiz,” the source added.

