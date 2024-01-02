Holly Willoughby loses presenting gig as BBC show is axed

Holly Willoughby has reportedly lost a presenting role after her BBC show was axed.

This comes after the 42-year-old presenter was confirmed to rejoin ITV’s Dancing On Ice as host, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly has been absent from television screens since her sudden departure from This Morning, after an alleged kidnap and murder plot was made against the host.

The BBC has confirmed that Holly’s show, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, has been axed after it received mediocre ratings when it first aired back in 2022.

The show saw eight celebrities face a series of challenges in sub-zero temperatures under the training of the Dutch athlete, Wim.

A BBC spokesperson said: “There are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze the Fear on the BBC.”

A TV insider has since told The Sun: “This bad news caps off what’s been an extremely difficult year for Holly, which has seen her drastically reassess her life and career.”

“Having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options and leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning.”

“It’s also disappointing for her husband Dan, who runs the production company Hungry Bear that made the show.”

“But they’ll be consoled with the fact that this month they’ll be delivering Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Gladiators for BBC One.”

Holly will return to television screens on Sunday, January 14 as she returns as host of the popular ITV skating show.

The Sun has also previously claimed that Holly has signed a one-year “rolling contract” with Dancing On Ice, with an option to step back next year in case she wants a longer break.

A TV source said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted Holly has decided to return — she’s such an integral and popular part of Dancing On Ice.”

“Holly feels happy and energised and new co-host Stephen is thrilled she’s on board. He’s sent a supportive message already.”

“Stephen signing up to the show was really what swayed it, and it’s obvious that Holly is already feeling more relaxed about being back on screens as she will be stood by a close friend.”

“He’s the comfort blanket that she needed to keep her calm about ­coming back, especially given they started their telly careers together.”

“Bosses have been working hard to ensure she feels completely secure, trying not to put any pressure on all while making sure she knows they are ready to support her every step of the way,” the insider added.

Since the alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was revealed, Holly had been holed up at the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

In November, Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police in October, who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”.

The publication also reported that the charge sheet said that Mr. Plumb encouraged the hitman to travel from the US to the UK.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of June 24th, 2024, and remanded Mr Plumb in custody. The trial is expected to last two weeks.