Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning early – amid Phillip Schofield ‘feud’

Holly Willoughby left This Morning early on Wednesday, leaving Phillip Schofield to present the remainder of the show alone.

The popular presenters have hosted ITV’s This Morning together since 2009, and have become close friends over the years – even holidaying with each other’s families.

Despite their longstanding friendship, The UK Sun reported last week that Holly and Phil are “not as close as they once were”.

Phillip released a statement last Thursday night admitting the last few weeks “haven’t been easy” for him and Holly, following reports of “tension” between them.

A source close to Holly later told The Daily Mail that she was “blindsided” by Phillip’s statement, and didn’t know about it until she saw it online.

On Monday, Phillip and Holly returned to co-host This Morning and were accused of “ignoring the elephant in the room”.

The presenting duo were all smiles as they co-hosted the breakfast programme together.

On Wednesday, Holly left viewers stunned as she finishing her co-hosting duties early, leaving Phillip at the helm solo.

She told viewers: “I have put my posh dress on today because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace and there the King will be and we will get to introduce the winners [of an award for Prince’s Trust].”

“So you are off mid dayish and I am holding the fort,” Phillip said, to which Holly responded: “Yes you are, thank you very much.”

The presenting duo shared a hug and kiss on the cheek as Holly left the show early.

She joked with Phillip: “Be good, don’t be naughty.”

According to The Daily Mail, ITV bossed have called meetings to discuss the show’s future amid the presenting duo’s “feud”.

The publication have reported that Holly wants to begin contract negotiations sooner rather than later.

A source close to the presenter told the publication: “Don’t be surprised if you never see them together again, apart from on camera. This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.”

“Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another’s families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the duo, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phillip was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks during his brother’s sex abuse trial, and Holly was struck down by the shingles.