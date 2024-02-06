Holly Willoughby ‘helping’ Siân Welby cope with unwanted attention from This Morning gig

Holly Willoughby has “helped” Siân Welby cope with unwanted attention from the This Morning gig.

Sian stepped in to co-host the breakfast show two weeks ago alongside Dermot O’Leary, as ITV continued its search for Holly’s replacement.

Viewers of the show were hugely impressed with her debut as they took to social media to praise the “great job” she did, and applaud how she “brought fun to the show.”

ITV bosses are said to be impressed with the 37-year-old who was paired with Dermot to anchor the breakfast show this week from Monday to Thursday.

The radio presenter is the bookie’s favourite to replace Holly on the show and is currently at 1-2 odds.

John Hill from Coral Sports Betting said: “Siân Welby has taken to The Morning sofa like a duck to water. We now make her odds-on to get the gig on a permanent basis.”

Viewers took to X to share their thoughts on Sian’s debut performance: “I’m really enjoying the Siân and Dermot mix.. they work well together. Well done to Sian, it must be nerve-wracking presenting such a big morning show, she’s doing great.”

A source told Closer that Holly has been supporting the radio host as she feels “overwhelmed” with the newfound attention from This Morning.

The source revealed: “Sian is understandably over the moon but has anxiety over what this might mean. She’s had unwanted contact from people in the past and knows that presenting on This Morning brings a whole new level of attention.

“She’s loving doing This Morning so far, but she’s seen how a higher level of fame can affect personal lives too and she’s apprehensive.”

Sian, who previously presented the showbiz section of This Morning, recently opened up about her stalking nightmare.

Speaking on the Headstrong podcast, she revealed: “Obviously I get a few creeps. I have had somebody for the past ten years who has wanted to gunge me.”

“That is always a scary thing I’m worried about. It is a strange job, the more successful you get in your job is that you lose your normal life.”