Holly Willoughby ‘eyes up MAJOR career move’

A new report has revealed that Holly Willoughby is allegedly “eyeing up a major career move.”

It was recently revealed that the 42-year-old presenter would be back hosting Dancing On Ice, alongside Stephen Mulhern, who will replace Holly’s former pal, Philip Schofield.

Holly has been absent from television screens since her sudden departure from This Morning, after an alleged kidnap and murder plot was made against the host.

Since her return was announced, the star has reportedly been offered a number of lucrative radio deals.

A source told The Sun: “Radio 2 and Global are both keen on getting Holly on their books.

“After she quit This Morning, she has more time on her hands and a weekly radio gig could be the perfect fit.”

“Claudia Winkleman stepped down from her weekly slot on Radio 2 and the BBC would love to see if Holly would consider it.”

The source continued: “Global is also keen to see if she’d work with them, especially after Amanda Holden proved to be such a hit for them on Heart and Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio.”

“There have been a number of approaches to Holly which she can weigh up whenever she is ready.”

Holly has remained out of the public eye since she stepped down from the morning broadcast and was spotted for the first time since the announcement, just last week.

The Sun has also claimed that Holly has signed a one-year “rolling contract” with ITV’s Dancing On Ice, with an option to step back next year in case she wants a longer break.

A TV source said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted Holly has decided to return — she’s such an integral and popular part of Dancing On Ice.”

“Holly feels happy and energised and new co-host Stephen is thrilled she’s on board. He’s sent a supportive message already.”

“Stephen signing up to the show was really what swayed it, and it’s obvious that Holly is already feeling more relaxed about being back on screens as she will be stood by a close friend.”

“He’s the comfort blanket that she needed to keep her calm about ­coming back, especially given they started their telly careers together.”

“Bosses have been working hard to ensure she feels completely secure, trying not to put any pressure on all while making sure she knows they are ready to support her every step of the way,” the insider added.